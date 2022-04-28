move bombing

'A nightmare': Brother of MOVE bombing victims wants city turn over remains

"This has been a nightmare since I was 8 years old. You shouldn't have to fight this hard just to do the right thing."
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The brother of two girls killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia is demanding the city turn over their remains.

It was discovered last year that the Medical Examiner's office had the remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, and that the University of Pennsylvania used Katricia's remains in anthropology classes.

Lionel Dotson calls the discovery an injustice.

"This has been a nightmare since I was 8 years old," Dotson said. "You shouldn't have to fight this hard just to do the right thing. But I'll keep fighting because someone has to speak for my sisters and they don't have a voice."

Now, 37 years later, Dotson wants to give his sisters a proper burial.

The City of Philadelphia said that it has commissioned an investigation into the handling of the remains.

Officials said they plan to return the remains once that report is complete.
