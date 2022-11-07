Brother of MOVE bombing victims sues city of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania

Lionell Dotson's sisters were killed when police dropped a bomb on an Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985.

A brother who lost two siblings in the MOVE bombing is suing the city of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania for mishandling the remains.

Lionell Dotson's sisters, Katricia and Zanetta, were killed when police dropped a bomb on the Black liberation group's home on Osage Avenue on May 13, 1985.

In total, 11 people died. The girls were 14 and 12.

Dotson was given the remains of his two sisters back in August.

In the lawsuit, Dotson alleges that Katricia's remains were treated as scientific specimens at Penn Museum.

Last year, it was discovered that the Philadelphia's Medical Examiner's Office had some of the girls' remains.

Then-Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley resigned in 2021 after admitting he arranged for the cremation and disposal of the girls' partial remains in 2017 without notifying family members.

Days after that announcement, the remains turned up in the medical examiner's office.

Officials from both the city and Penn told Action News they don't comment on pending litigation.

