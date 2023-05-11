For the first time since the MOVE bombing in 1985, a member of the Africa family owns a house on the 6200 block of Osage Avenue.

MOVE Bombing Anniversary: Africa family member buys home on Osage Avenue for first time in 38 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The anniversary of the MOVE Bombing is this weekend, and for the first time in 38 years, a member of the Africa family owns a house on the 6200 block of Osage Avenue.

Action News spoke exclusively with Mike Africa, Jr., who says this is bittersweet.

"On one hand my aunt is not here to see this happen, that actually we got the house back. Even though we're nearly 40 years passed ... it feels like a victory to me," Africa said.

He closed on the property that sits at the same address as his family's original home this past January.

It was back on May 13, 1985, that the neighborhood was burned to the ground after Philadelphia officials dropped explosives on the home during a standoff with MOVE members.

Eleven MOVE members were killed, including his great uncle, John Africa, the group's leader.

At that time, MOVE had a contentious relationship with neighbors and the city.

Africa says neighbors today have been supportive, and he expects the same from the city.

"The relationship between myself and the neighbors around here can only be positive. My mission in life is to thrive and inspire," he said.

As for the house, Africa says it will be a place where people can remember what happened, learn and ultimately move forward.