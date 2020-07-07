Moves in Medicine Temple

How people with COPD can breathe easier during the summer heat

By
The heat and humidity of summer can put a strain on anyone.

Having breathing issues like COPD increases the problems.

In this week's Moves in Medicine, we have some tips to make the season more bearable.

COPD - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease - is one of the most common diseases in Philadelphia, particularly in the inner city.

"It primarily comes from people that have been cigarette smokers a long time," says Susan Estrella-Eades, a nurse practitioner at Temple Health.

Estrella-Eades says it's also more common among people working with chemicals or at oil refineries.

"Chronic inflammation limits air flow in and out of the lungs. (It creates a) feeling like they can't get a big enough breath into their lungs."

And COPD sufferers are especially susceptible to the weather.

"We'll frequently hear that I can't breathe in the very cold and I can't breathe in the very hot weather," Dr. Estrella-Eades says.

Breathing hot, humid, heavy air takes more effort, so patients start breathing a little faster.

"That leads to them feeling more breathless," Dr. Estrella-Eades says. "It becomes very important for them to kind of plan their day, almost, around the weather."

First, she says it's important that COPD patients keep up with their maintenance medications.

Schedule appointments or do activities in the morning before the sun reaches its peak.

And travel prepared.

Dr. Estrella-Eades advises: "Bring a lot of water with you, take frequent rest breaks, try to sit in the shade, wear loose clothing, not tight clothing, thinner material like linen."

A battery-powered personal misting fan can be a help.

These measures are especially important with the added stress of wearing masks.

"Those softer cotton masks will be a little bit more breathable for them and easier to use," says Dr. Estrella-Eades.

Dr. Estrella-Eades says staying in air conditioning as much as possible can also help you breathe easier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth philadelphiamoves in medicine temple
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVES IN MEDICINE TEMPLE
New test helps diagnose, treat sleep apnea without leaving your home
Temple Health on the hunt for right medicine to treat tricky sarcoidosis
Missed diagnosis often delays TBM treatment
Moves in Medicine: Treating common COVID-19 skin problems
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey adds Delaware to 14-day quarantine list
School District of Philadelphia releases results of reopening survey
Chart shows activities that put you most at risk for COVID-19
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Phillies confirm Kingery, others tested positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Humid With A Few More Storms
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
Show More
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he doesn't hate Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages
Long lines form at MVC sites across NJ on first day of reopening
Man in custody after Philadelphia police respond to barricade situation
Eagles season ticket holders can opt-out, get refund
Investigation: Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
More TOP STORIES News