Parks on Tap returns to Philadelphia with new menus and plans to give back to local parks

The concept that became popular at the height of the pandemic is also about giving back.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parks on Tap returns to Philadelphia on Wednesday, and this season the roving beer garden is on the move.

Through the next 25 weeks, Parks on Tap will travel to 18 different locations throughout the city to highlight different parks and give back to communities.

It's a fun way to get residents to come out and explore their neighborhoods.

"We're expanding to all of the parks," said Neina Langford, director of special events and promotions at FCM Hospitality. "So everything we do has to be completely moveable because we are here Wednesday to Sunday. Monday we come, pick up everything you see. Leave it just as you found it and move on."

Parks on Tap will essentially travel to every corner of the city. FCM Hospitality is once again teaming up with the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Event officials also say they have a new menu. It includes vegan and vegetarian options like their smoked portobello hoagie.

The classic BBQ pulled pork sandwich will also make a comeback, since it's a top seller.

Local brews, wine, and cocktails will also be on tap.

The concept that became popular at the height of the pandemic is also about giving back.

"A portion of our proceeds will get donated back to the Philly parks network with a special bonus, the first time we visit a park we're going to donate directly to that park," said Langford. "So, we can hopefully leave a positive impact."

The first location will be held on Wednesday at the Azalea Garden right behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

It begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On weekends, it runs from noon to 10 p.m., weather permitting.