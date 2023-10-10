Máquina Coffee Roasters is serving up an assortment of coffee flavors that taste good and does good for the planet.

Máquina Coffee Roasters harnesses the power of great coffee mixed with doing good for the planet

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Máquina is Spanish for machine; but aside from the roaster, Gabriel Boscana is doing just about everything by hand in small 15-pound batches.

He and his assistant watch the clock, monitor the temperature and listen carefully for popcorn-like sounds that will signal the beans are starting to caramelize.

And every batch they roast, they cup to ensure consistency of flavor in each and every cup.

Boscana was born in Puerto Rico and his family moved to upstate New York when he was 8 years old.

He got his first coffee shop job 24 years ago, fresh out of college with a degree in sociology.

It fit because he wanted to learn about the people and communities actually growing the beans.

He started roasting out of his garage in 2016 and moved into the Coatesville space in 2020.

While taste is his first test, he looks for farmers growing sustainably, and he cultivates relationships with his growers paying them 'really good prices' and continuing to buy from them year after year.

Boscana proudly identifies as a Latino and LGBT-owned business.

Originally he planned the space as a cafe but COVID hit right after he signed the lease.

Coffee shops were forced to close their doors, commerce moved online and sales of Máquina coffee tripled.

Now Gabriel hopes to open a service window and sell coffee directly out of the space.

He says it would be the first coffee place in Coatesville and he thinks "it's the best coffee in Chester County."

