Food & Drink

Get the dish on Philadelphia's Jewish deli scene

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Although Jewish American History Month is behind us, we spent some time in May rounding up a few authentic Jewish delis around the area.

At Mrs. Marty's Deli in Broomall, owner Marty Godfrey's extensive menu features all the classics.

His parents, Bill and Hattie, operated a food business in Media decades ago, and when Marty took over to make it his own, he went full deli.

The current location has been open since 1987, and Marty still does everything from slicing the rye bread to greeting the customers.

The Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill is run by manager Brandon Parish, and owned by his parents.

They pride themselves on oversized sandwiches and their famous pickle bar.

They are open every day with hours into the evening.

At Reading Terminal Market, owner Stephen Safern dedicated his booth, Herschel's East Side Deli, to his uncle Herschel, who was a chef at New York's famed Katz's Deli almost his whole adult life.

Sandwiches are hand-carved to order, and they use a staged-temperature process to cure their meats.

Mrs. Marty's Deli | Facebook
1991 Sproul Rd, Broomall, PA 19008
610-359-1996

Herschel's East Side Deli | Facebook | Instagram

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-922-6220


The Kibitz Room | Instagram
100 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 0800
856-428-7878
