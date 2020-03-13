fashion

Best Dressed: Celebrities flock to the red carpet with gowns fit for a princess

By Roshumba Williams
This week several stars brought their best fashion foot forward to the red carpet, and while Hollywood may be winding down for the foreseeable future, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams is listing off her top seven style stars.

"Stargirl" actress Grace VanderWaal was a vision in white at the movie's premiere in Hollywood. The singer-songwriter showcased her eccentricity and paid homage to the Disney+ film with star-shaped glitter eye shadow.

Sam Heughan delivered the heat at the Los Angeles premiere of his new action film, "Bloodshot." The actor wore a trim-fit burgundy suit and black tie.

Freida Pinto was absolutely radiant in a yellow Indian-inspired gown at the premiere for Disney Junior's groundbreaking new animated show, "Mira, Royal Detective." The actress topped off the floral-print ensemble with a matching full-length jacket and large necklaces.



"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin had fun at the 2020 Sisters' Awards with a pastel pink, ruffled Mark Jacobs dress. The 15-year-old actress and producer was honored at the brunch for her social and cultural achievements as well as her support in raising funds for young women to attend Spelman College.

At the Mountbatten Music Festival in England Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stood out in a scarlet Safiyaa column gown. The dress was fit for a royal with its demi cape.

Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the original Mulan in 1998, looked majestic at the premiere of Disney's live-action reboot. The actress wore a strapless floral-print metallic gown.


Lastly, the number one best-dressed celebrity on Williams' list is "Mulan" leading lady Yifei Liu. The actress glowed in a golden Elie Saab gown, which was detailed with intricate embroidery and fit for a princess.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityred carpet rundownred carpet fashiondisneymovie premierefashiondisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
Berwyn milliner turns annual fashion contest into virtual affair
How to shape up your eyebrows at home
How to add colorful, cool and quirky face masks to your 2020 wardrobe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News