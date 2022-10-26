Hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal, convicted in officer's 1981 death, set for Wednesday

His death penalty sentence was overturned by a federal court, and in 2011, he was re-sentenced to life in prison.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A packed courtroom is expected on Wednesday morning at the Criminal Justice Center for the latest hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted in the 1981 fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.

Faulkner's widow, Maureen Faulkner, and members of the police union are expected to attend, in addition to buses full of Abu-Jamal supporters.

His supporters maintain he was framed and say there is enough evidence to release him.

Multiple appeals to overturn his conviction have failed.

His death penalty sentence was overturned by a federal court, and in 2011, he was re-sentenced to life in prison.

Wednesday's hearing will determine if Abu-Jamal should get a new trial. His defense team says they have new evidence from boxes that the district attorney's office turned over in 2019.

Abu-Jamal's defense team states that the DA's office withheld evidence that would have cast doubt on the credibility of two key witnesses and that the trial prosecutor relied on race to decide which jurors to strike.

Abu-Jamal is now 68-years-old and has been in prison for four decades. His supporters are calling for his immediate release.

On Tuesday night, addressing crime, Mehmet Oz began the Pennsylvania Senate Debate with John Fetterman by saying Faulkner's widow, Maureen Faulkner, accompanied him to the studio.

Maureen Faulkner and the Fraternal Order of Police and Abu-Jamal supporters have called to remove DA Larry Krasner from the case, for different reasons.

The Commonwealth filed a motion in August. Their position is that the defendant did not comply with witness certification requirements, so is not entitled to an evidentiary hearing.