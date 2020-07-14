PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Large public events will be prohibited in Philadelphia through February 2021, the city announced on Tuesday.
That moratorium will impact several high-profile parades, including the 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Mummers Parade.
Philadelphia TV station PHL17 said on Tuesday that even though the 2021 Mummers parade will be canceled, it still plans to bring Mummers content to viewers on New Year's Day.
That content will be a mix of highlights from previous parades and new material.
The station said a programming guide will be made available at a later date.
"As the longtime broadcast home of the Philadelphia Mummers Parade, we will continue to produce and televise Mummers content to the passionate Mummers community of this great city as we strive to keep our residents, performers, and employees safe," said Vince Giannini, Vice President and General Manager of PHL17.
Meanwhile, 6abc announced on Tuesday that it also supports the city's decision, and will be holding a Thanksgiving Day Celebration instead of a parade.
New Mummers content planned for New Year's Day 2021 despite parade cancelation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News