Philadelphia prohibiting large public events through February 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is prohibiting any large public events for the next several months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Tuesday that the moratorium will be in effect through February 28, 2021.The city's order applies to special events or gatherings of 50 people or more on public property.This means events such as festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs and flea markets will be prohibited in the city.Kenney also said permits for residential block parties will not be accepted until further notice."A timeline for when such activities can resume will be communicated as soon as possible," Kenney said.The mayor said this was not an easy decision to make."The health and safety of Philadelphia residents, workers and visitors must be our top priority," Kenney said.The prohibition does not apply to demonstrations and first amendment-related activites; private events that are not advertised such as family gatherings or weddings; recreational activities for youths and adults with fewer than 25 participants; and events and gatherings taking place on private property such as performance venues.However, event producers and venue managers must follow applicable guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.This moratorium will impact some major upcoming events in the city, such as the rescheduled Broad Street Run, the Philadelphia Marathon and the Mummers Parade.Action News can report that this will also impact the 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.6abc agrees with the city that the safety and well-being of the thousands of amazing people who make the parade a reality every year, and the wonderful crowds that have made it a point to be there in person, need to be the priority.But while we may not have a parade marching up the Ben Franklin Parkway this year, 6abc is still looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving morning with all of you.We will be here, just like every year, kicking off the holiday season from 9 a.m. until noon. There will be music, fun and of course: Santa Claus.Instead of being out on the Parkway though, you can join us from the comfort and safety of home.Details will be coming over the weeks and months ahead.