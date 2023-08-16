Philadelphia police investigate suspected murder-suicide of mother and son

Philadelphia police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide of a mother and son on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide of a mother and son on Tuesday night.

Chopper 6 was above the scene in Northeast Philadelphia on the 200 block of Hickory Hill Road.

Police say they were called to the residence just after 6 p.m. due to reports of a strong odor coming from the home.

Inside, officers found a 66-year-old woman and her 49-year-old son dead.

Authorities also said both bodies were badly decomposed.

Investigators believe the man killed his mother, who was seriously ill, and then turned the gun on himself.

There is no word yet on the identities of the victims.