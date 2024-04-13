You can test your wits in a mansion of twists at the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Community members of Wilmington are putting their wits to the test; and, you can too at the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science.

"The mansion is split up into four separate rooms, with three different puzzles in each one...this is an interactive exhibit in ways to engage problem solving, and test your brain power," said Communications Manager, Johnny Garcia.

Until May they're hosting the Mindbender Mansion, a puzzling room full of twists and turns for your next day out.

"In each room of the mansion you'll get a clue...you enter that word into a screen in each room of the mansion. After the video you get a little password. Once you get all of the passwords...get your picture printed on the wall of fame," said Garcia.

The mansion has found a home in Wilmington and originates from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

It will be on display until May 12, 2024.

