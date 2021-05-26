Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer due to COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10699177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The lineup is released. Hear who is coming and when tickets go on sale.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After going virtual last year due to the COVD-19 pandemic, Musikfest is returning for live shows this summer!The festival will take place from August 6-15, 2021, with a special preview night on August 5 featuring Darius Rucker.Kassie Hilgert, the CEO of ArtsQuest - the nonprofit that presents Musikfest - said attendees won't have to wear a mask if they're vaccinated per CDC guidelines.However, Musikfest is working with the city of Bethlehem to make sure the guidelines are up to date come August.Musikfest is planning to sell out the Wind Creek Steel Stage."I hope it is a gigantic candle of hope that we are getting ready to get back to normal," said Hilgert.The Wind Creek Steel Stage performances will include:Phillip Phillips - Friday, August 6Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Saturday, August 7Sam Hunt - Sunday, August 8Shinedown - Monday, August 9 *previously purchased tickets will be honoredJimmie Allen - Tuesday, August 10Colin Hay Band - Wednesday, August 11KT Tunstall - Thursday, August 12Zedd - Friday, August 13The Wood Brothers - Saturday, August 14Headliners rescheduled to 2022:Willie Nelson *previously purchased tickets will be honoredPoison *previously purchased tickets will be honoredKelsea Ballerini *previously purchased tickets will be honoredAll tickets previously purchased will be honored for their respective new dates, according to ArtsQuest.Tickets to Sam Hunt, Zedd, The Wood Brothers and KT Tunstall will go on sale to ArtsQuest members beginning Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.Jimmie Allen, Phillip Phillips, Colin Hay Band and Preservation Hall Jazz Band tickets will go on sale to ArtsQuest members beginning Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.Rob Zombie is still being scheduled.Musikfest will offer more than 300 free performances. This year's artists will include Igor and the Red Elvises, Jimmy and the Parrots, Philadelphia Funk Authority, The Sofa Kings, Seth Witcher, Sunny War, We Banjo 3 and many more.Musicians are excited to be back playing for the crowds."I think this year's going to be even more fun because people just want to get out, and we're here to entertain, we're here to have fun, and here to make it a night, a week, to remember," said Seth Witcher, a music artist performing at Musikfest.The setup will be similar to years past when the festival generated millions of dollars. In 2019, the festival and its patrons had an overall economic impact of $77 million on the Lehigh Valley. This year that will be a much-needed boost for the local hospitality industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic."Not only for Bethlehem but the whole Lehigh Valley, this really brings from all over the place, it puts people in our hotels and our restaurants," said Alex Michaels, president and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley.6abc is the official media partner of the Wind Creek Steel Stage.