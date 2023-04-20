Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University presented a very special dialogue for students as part of their 40th annual Holocaust Remembrance Program.

Sisters pen memoir 'My Mother's Words' about how their parents survived the Holocaust

The colleges welcomed sisters and co-authors Rita Stromfeld and Blanche Powell to speak on their new book, "My Mother's Words."

The book is a loving memoir of their mother, Helen Fassler, who with her husband Murray - both from Poland - survived the Holocaust and emigrated to New York City after World War II.

The book took five years to complete.

"This is a story we can all read together," says Powell. "You have to keep these stories going, otherwise they'll die with the people who died."

Rita Stromfeld was compelled to put into writing all the stories and life lessons her mother shared with her and her sister throughout the years.

"We have to fight for what's right and continue teaching because evil has no place in the world," she says.

