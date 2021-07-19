Community & Events

Catherine Hicks sworn in as new Philadelphia NAACP president

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the oldest civil rights groups in the city of Philadelphia is now under new leadership.

Catherine Hicks was sworn in as president of the NAACP's Philadelphia Branch on Sunday at Mount Airy Church of God In Christ.

Hicks is the second woman president of the local branch in its history.

"The time is now. Our city is in crisis. The leaders of the NAACP Philadelphia Chapter are focused on the serious challenges ahead. In the coming weeks, we will be addressing educational equity, financial literacy, Black homeownership, and entrepreneurship and violence," Hicks said in a statement. "Our new leadership brings diverse experience and a solid network of relationships and partners. We will expect to be held accountable to the people of this city and we will hold others accountable as well."

Hicks is the publisher and co-owner of the Philadelphia Sunday Sun Newspaper. She previously worked for almost 20 years in the public relations and marketing industry.

She is a mother and a grandmother and resides in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

