Crime & Safety

Naked man caught on video ringing doorbell allegedly told homeowner to take off her shirt

EMBED <>More Videos

Naked man caught on video ringing doorbell and looking in window.

SPRING, Texas (WPVI) -- A family is on edge after they said a naked man appeared at their home in Spring, Texas.

And even more disturbing was that the homeowner said the guy allegedly told his wife to take off her shirt when he was lurking outside their bedroom.

Garrett Gradney told ABC13 that the incident happened on March 21 around 10 p.m.

"My wife and I started hearing noises right outside our bedroom door," Gradney said.

From a different room in the house, Gradney told his wife it was probably nothing, but he suddenly heard her scream.

"This guy actually stayed in the backyard as my alarms were going off and just kept ringing the doorbell," Gradney said.

SEE ALSO: Prowler spends three hours licking doorbell at strangers home

Gradney said he went into protective mode and grabbed his gun.

By the time deputies arrived, the man was gone.

Gradney filed a report with the local constable's office.

Meanwhile, Gradney said he and his family have been having trouble sleeping since the incident occurred and that catching the guy would be the only thing that would bring them peace of mind.

RELATED: Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynaked in publicnaked manu.s. & worldcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crash closes Pennsylvania Turnpike, spills dish soap on road
Police: Cadet assaulted at Valley Forge Military Academy
Family calls man who admitted to raping, murdering teen 'gentle giant'
N.J. approves 'Right to Die' bill for terminally ill patients
Harper, Phillies arrive in Philly as Opening Day nears
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Brisk and Chilly Today
N.J. Turnpike NB reopens after fatal accident
Show More
3 Philadelphia dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Philadelphia firefighter to be laid to rest Tuesday
Pennridge School Board votes to hire armed guards
Mother, daughter displaced after Port Richmond apartment fire
Officials order 'emergency removal' of children from Glen Mills Schools
More TOP STORIES News