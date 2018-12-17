NASA lends advice to Iron Man

Marvel has released a trailer for the brand new "Avengers" movie.

The movie's trailer features Iron Man after he's been trapped in space after Thanos destroyed half the universe.

The unsettling imagery of Tony Stark trying to call home certainly caught the attention of NASA.

The space agency had a little advice for Iron Man and any other superheroes who might find themselves marooned in the great beyond.


If stark can't communicate, NASA recommends ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for the missing man.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. tweeted back, saying, "Always good to know NASA has your back."

