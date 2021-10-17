space

Evidence of water vapor found on Jupiter moon Europa, NASA says

By CNN
WASHINGTON -- Scientists said they have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter's icy moon "Europa."

NASA said its Hubble space telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of Europa's atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It's unknown why that's the case.

Researchers used Hubble's ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on earth and could possibly harbor life as we know it.
science
