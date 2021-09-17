Society

50 new citizens naturalized in ceremony at National Constitution Center

By
EMBED <>More Videos

50 new citizens naturalized in ceremony at National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- September 17th is Constitution Day, the 234th anniversary of the signing of the US Constitution.

Here in the birthplace of America, it was also the day 50 immigrants from Ghana, Guatemala, India, Ireland and countless other countries officially became US citizens.

"It was amazing, I loved it," said Elizabeth Muikia from Kenya. "I am looking forward to being an American."

"It's a different country, it's a different life. I have kids and they are happy to be here," said Neciva Mamadjanova from Uzbekistan.

"I'm so happy today," said Elvira Greene from Liberia. "I just give God the glory and thank all of the forefathers who went before us."

The naturalization ceremony was held at the National Constitution Center on Friday, which is also Citizenship Day.

These newly minted American citizens were given lifetime memberships to the museum.

Organizers say the goal was to honor and celebrate the privileges and responsibilities of citizenship for both native-born and naturalized citizens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newsimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police respond to reported shooting at Concord Mall
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Judge rules in fatal love triangle life insurance dispute
Man charged with murder after ex-wife's body found along trail
2-bottle purchase limit at Pa. liquor stores | See list of products
Wells Fargo Center parking lots to stop accepting cash
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market
Show More
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
Café Tinto brings a taste of Colombia to North Philadelphia
COVID case at South Jersey high school prompts football cancellations
Student in custody after allegedly taking airsoft rifle to school
Effort underway to help struggling addicts at Burlington Co. motels
More TOP STORIES News