Nazareth Academy rocketry team Star Chasers blasting off to national competition

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local rocketry team will be blasting off to new heights this weekend at a national competition.The all-girl rocketry team from Nazareth Academy High School, called the Star Chasers, are one of only 100 teams taking part in the American Rocketry Challenge in Virginia.The team works out of the Nazareth Academy Innovation Center, a space that is focused on immersing students into stem fields and the opportunities it has for their futures"They're going to learn those STEM skills. They're going to learn critical thinking, learn communication skills, written and oral. They're going to learn how to collaborate," said Denise LePera, President of Nazareth Academy High School.The Star Chasers are one of only a few all-girls teams competing in the national competition."I'm really excited for that but, I'm also nervous because I want to win," said Brielle Heron, a member of the Star Chasers.The team is in charge of designing, building and ultimately launching their creations into the air. The Nazareth Academy Innovation Center, where the team works from, is equipped with a 3D printer and laser cutting technology that they use to build their rockets from scratch.The Star Chasers has provided a home for these students where they can share common interests."It's important to me that I have a sisterhood here at Nazareth Academy, which everyone says that we have a sisterhood here, but like being in specific interests here, that helps a lot," said team member Emily Dodson."They really are my heroes. When I look at these young ladies, I think about how we should always have eternal optimism and hope for the future because of these wonderful young ladies who are here crafting a better world," said Gregory Severino, Director of the Nazareth Academy Innovation Center.The team will compete this Saturday in Manassas, Virginia.