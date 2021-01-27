NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action during Kennett Square fire

Photo of Philadelphia 76ers' coach Billy Cunningham during Sixers game against the Warriors in Philadelphia, Jan. 22, 1978. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Heather Cunningham, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham was among those helping to recuse people after a fire on Jan. 25, 2021, in Kennett Square, Pa.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The daughter of an NBA Hall of Famer was among those who jumped into action after a brewery blast sent a building up in flames on Monday night in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.Pieces of brick, glass and metal were still piled up in the parking lot of Victory Brewing Company nearly 12 hours after what witnesses described as an explosion.The building, in the 600 block of West Cyprus Street in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, also houses Magnolia Place Apartments.Some residents were home when a bang sounded and fire erupted around 6:30 p.m. Monday."We were home and eating dinner when we heard a loud explosion or boom, and some things shook in the house," said Heather Cunningham, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham, who won championships with the Philadelphia 76ers as both a player and then as a coach.Cunningham, her stepdaughter and her fiancée all jumped into action."We just helped knock on doors and pull people out of their homes last night. And there was a dog that firefighters had to bring out and we found a veterinarian to take care of the dog," she said.She says she was really proud of how the people of Kennett Square came together Monday night."It's a very small-town feel, and I think that get's lost sometimes in other communities. But in this one, everyone really showed up last night, all the fire companies, to the EMS to civilians," she said.Fortunately, officials say because of the quick work of everybody in rescuing pets and alerting people to the fire, there were no injuries.Some wonder whether a ruptured gas line is to blame.Officials have not said if that was the case nor have they confirmed that an actual explosion occurred.At least 25 people have been displaced from their apartments."At the moment, everyone has been relocated, they've been able to stay with friends and family," said Kennett Square Mayor Matt Fetick."I was raised in a way to always be there for the community. I was raised by a mother and a father who made sure we were always there for our community and for the people," added Cunningham.