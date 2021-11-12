disney

Disney adds some magic to Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware

The project is part of Walt Disney's $100 million commitment to bring a little bit of happiness at a stressful time.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A magical makeover is helping children feel more at ease when they're staying at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware.

A $100 million commitment from The Walt Disney Company aims to bring a little bit of happiness at a very stressful time.

The project includes interactive murals where kids use a device to scan the artwork and the Disney characters appear.

There are also Disney-themed gowns, care packages and augmented reality artwork that uses QR codes.

"Bringing technology in a fun way into the hospital, it really provides an extra layer of distraction and comfort to kiddos," said Jennifer Sciolla, the senior director of child and family services for the Delaware Valley.

Luciana Austin, 7, just had a liver transplant. It's things like this, 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica says, that make the hospital stay a little easier.

"Everybody loves Disney, and to see the look on kids' faces, even when they're in these situations, it really does make a difference," Prazenica said.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc
