Unauthorized car rally moved from Oxford Valley Mall to Neshaminy Mall to Willow Grove Mall: Police

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The unauthorized car rally that took over the Willow Grove Park Mall parking lot this past weekend had been broken up by police at the Neshaminy Mall just an hour earlier, authorities say.

The Bensalem Township Police Department announced the "takeover car meet" connection in a news release Wednesday in which they also released dashcam video.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to numerous 911 calls about a large number of vehicles outside the Neshaminy Mall in Bucks County, Pa.

Responding officers discovered approximately 250 to 300 vehicles in the mall's parking lot. Police say hundreds of people were watching as the vehicles did burnouts and donuts in the middle of the crowd.

Bensalem police say officers were able to disband the large group of vehicles without incident.

"This has been a growing problem for many communities in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The safety and quality of life of our residents is of the utmost importance and the Bensalem Township Police Department will not tolerate this type of illegal activity," police said.

Investigators soon discovered the same group of vehicles was previously at the Oxford Valley Mall that night and then, after being removed from the Neshaminy Mall, continued to the Willow Grove Mall in Montgomery County.

Dashcam video from the Abington Township Police Department showed the moment officers arrived at the Willow Grove Park Mall around 12:34 a.m. Sunday to between 150 and 200 vehicles in the first-level parking lot.

Police say some of the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding tires.

As officers responded, police say many of the vehicles fled down Route 611 in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Police believe a driver who had left the rally struck several parked, unattended vehicles shortly thereafter at Old Welsh and Fitzwatertown roads.

All three of the car's occupants were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bensalem police say they have drafted an action plan should this type of incident occur again in the township.

"We have partnered with the PA State Police and other local municipalities. Together, we will utilize every technology at our disposal to identify and cite all vehicles and persons that choose to engage in this activity," Bensalem police said. "All violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law once they are identified."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3719.