Neumann University launches new forensic crime lab

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County is getting a cutting-edge new home for some high-tech crime-fighting tools.

Neumann University will launch a new forensic crime lab on campus thanks to a major new federal grant.

The crime lab is also in conjunction with the Delaware County DA's office and the Aston Police Department.

Among other things, the lab will allow law enforcement to conduct forensic examinations of evidence, examine video surveillance and monitor real-time cameras.

It will also provide learning opportunities for students studying criminal justice.