Delaware firefighters pull 2 people from burning home, listed in critical condition

Firefighters responded to the scene for the reports of a single-story house fire with people trapped inside.
2 critically injured after New Castle County fire

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in New Castle County, Delaware.

The fire started just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Onaway Place in Minquadale.

Two crews arrived, with one putting out the flames while the other went inside to rescue victims.

Two people were pulled from the home and taken to Christiana Hospital.

Fire crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More TOP STORIES News