2 people shot by New Castle County police outside 7-Eleven in Delaware

2 people shot by New Castle County police outside 7-Eleven in Delaware

RICHARDSON PARK, Delaware -- An investigation is underway in Delaware after two people were shot by New Castle County police on Monday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. outside of a 7-Eleven on the 200 block of Maryland Avenue in Richardson Park.

A male and female believed to be in their 20s were injured in the shooting. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

No officers were injured.

Police have not said what led to the gunfire, but Action News has confirmed that at least one member of the department discharged their service weapon.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.