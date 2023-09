13-year-old dies in New Castle County, Delaware house fire

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A house fire in New Castle County, Delaware claimed the life of a 13-year-old.

The flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Robinson Drive in the Dunleith neighborhood.

Officials say the teen perished in the blaze.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Damage to the property is extensive as flames took out a large section of the roof.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.