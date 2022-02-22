Family fighting for justice after man killed by hit-and-run driver in Delaware

Delaware State Police are searching for the driver who killed Matthew Spampinato along Route 273 near Quigley Boulevard on Feb. 9.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A distraught family is searching for justice after their loved one was struck and killed in New Castle, Delaware by a driver who fled the scene.Friends and family have created a memorial for the victim of a hit-and-run crash, hoping what it symbolizes will jog the memory of commuters who might have seen what happened."It's like I'm in a parallel universe or something. This isn't supposed to happen to me. This isn't supposed to happen to my child," said the victim's mother, Mary Spampinato-Moses.Walking the same path where her son died, Spampinato-Moses and her husband Michael passed out flyers, hoping to find out who killed their son."Somebody has to know something," said Spampinato-Moses.Their 21-year-old son Matthew Spampinato was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday, February 9.At 6 p.m., just 30 minutes after the sunset that day, Matthew took his usual route home from work along the shoulder of Route 273 near Quigley Boulevard when he was struck."Great kid and would do anything for anybody and never ask for nothing," said the victim's father, Michael Moses.His roommate tells Action News she wished she had offered to pick him up."He really didn't want to go into work, he just kind of wanted to chill that day and I really wish I would have told him, 'yea you should chill with us today,'" said Matthew's roommate Sarah Carter.He moved to Delaware in July from Georgia for a fresh start and was working at a nearby Starbucks."He had a lot of things he wanted to do, a lot of places he wanted to go and a lot of great things he was going to do," said another roommate, Elijah Cantrell.His parents flew into Delaware this week, which is when they say Matthew would have been moving back home."I had asked him to come home actually one month exactly to the day," recalled Mary.Delaware State Police have a very unclear photo of the SUV that hit Matthew and some fragments from the dark, metallic-colored vehicle.So far, there are no leads on a suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police.