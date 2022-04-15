3 firefighters hurt after fire engine collides with tractor-trailer in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A crash involving a fire truck and a tractor-trailer injured three firefighters on Thursday night in New Castle County, Delaware.It happened around 7 p.m. on eastbound I-295 at Landers Lane.Officials say a Minquadale Fire Company truck was responding to an accident when the truck was hit by a tractor-trailer.The fire truck driver lost control, hit a guard rail and then overturned. Several firefighters were briefly trapped before they were extricated.All three firefighters were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police have not said if the tractor-trailer driver suffered any injuries.Drivers should expect delays near the scene of the crash.