You voted! Here are your Top 6 dining spots in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We went to the Top 6 dining spots in New Hope, and we found them thanks to your votes!You haven't been to New Hope, until you've parked it at The Landing! My personal favorite was the crab cake sandwiches, which I washed down with a fruity rum drink.Next stop, is John and Peter's. It's the locally known live music spot since 1972. So grab some pub grub, a cold beer, and enjoy the show.You can keep it socially distant and still have fun, while at Fran's Pub. The tavern feel, outdoor seating, and affordable menu, make it an easy choice. Just don't forget your mask.You can't miss the Greenhouse if you're headed down Main Street. It's beautiful decor and floor to ceiling windows are an eye catcher. Join them for brunch, lunch, dinner, and a pool table, with gluten free and vegetarian options available too.Rain or shine you can enjoy a covered patio at Havana's! All their dishes seem to be larger than life - make sure to check out the onion rings. There's one rule though, you have to try the award-winning crab mac n cheese.Award-winning chef Jose Garces brought his talents to the area with Stella. It's got a fresh take on American plates, Great views, and get this, the Ghost Light inn is attached, so if you have too much wine, you'll also have somewhere to stay.Happy dining!