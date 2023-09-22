Philadelphia Director's new Hulu horror film 'No One Will Save You' offers 'relentless jump scares'

Philadelphia Director Brian Duffield's new Hulu horror film 'No One Will Save You' offers 'relentless jump scares'

"No One Will Save You" is streaming now on Hulu.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's spooky season, and if you're looking for a good, juicy scare, a Philadelphia film director says hold onto that popcorn.

Brian Duffield's "No One Will Save You" is streaming now on Hulu and it's his biggest project to date.

Duffield grew up in Chester and graduated from Temple University, where he studied film.

His passion for filmmaking and his inspiration in the horror genre are both homegrown.

"I definitely grew up in the big M. Night Shyamalan time of prominence," Duffield explains. "It was so exciting when it was this Philly guy! I said, 'If he can do it from Philly, why can't I?'"

"No One Will Save You" is about a lonely young woman named Brynn Adams, played by Kaitlyn Dever, who tries to find solace at her childhood home.

"A few minutes into the movie, she's asleep and hears a noise downstairs and we're off to the races," Duffield says. "It's very fast and it doesn't let up."

Turns out, her house is invaded with extraterrestrials who can manipulate metal with their minds.

"It's a very relentless 90-minute movie, where where Kaitlyn just gets all kinds of alien spookiness thrown out there and has to figure out a way to not get abducted," Duffield says. "It's a really good time."

Dever says working with Duffield was collaborative. And despite the horror, she says the set was relaxed and chill.

"Brian Duffield is one of the best people I've ever met," Dever says. "He is such a genius. He is so dedicated to this movie. This movie is like his baby. He's obsessed with this movie."

Duffield says most of his favorite movie-going experiences happened here at home. He knows that Philly likes its scares extra scary.

"We have some really good jump scares and some relentless horror," he says "Hopefully it's a good treat for spooky season."

