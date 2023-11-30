NJ governor to sign ban on tree bonfires after vetoing bill that would resume old tradition

Governor Phil Murphy vetoed a bill that would have allowed communities to resume an old tradition of collectively burning their Christmas trees.

Holiday bonfires won't be coming back in the Garden State this year after Governor Phil Murphy vetoed a bill that would have allowed communities to resume an old tradition of collectively burning their Christmas trees.

The practice was banned in New Jersey five years ago.

Murphy says burning trees is harmful to people's health and increases pollution.

The state encourages people to get rid of trees in a more environmentally friendly way, like mulching.