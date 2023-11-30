New Jersey bill seeks to completely ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos

The New Jersey Senate's health committee will take up a bill that would completely ban smoking in Atlantic City's casinos.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Senate's health committee will take up a bill that would completely ban smoking in Atlantic City's casinos.

The legislation is gaining support from both parties following years of stalling.

Right now, there are designated areas in the casinos.

Supporters say a complete ban will eliminate concerns about second-hand smoke. However, opponents fear a total ban will steer people away from casinos and cut into their revenue.