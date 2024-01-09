Gov. Murphy calls on bus companies carrying migrants to give 32-hours notice of arrival

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is now calling on bus companies carrying migrants from the southern border to give at least 32 hours notice of arrival after buses of migrants have stopped unannounced at transit hubs across the Garden State.

About 1,800 migrants from states in the southern part of the U.S. have arrived in New Jersey since Dec. 31, with nearly all of them continuing on their way to New York City.

Murphy is now asking charter bus companies to give the 32-hour notice of arrival starting immediately.

This comes on the heels of a similar order from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

This week, Adams announced a lawsuit against 17 charter bus and transportation companies bringing migrants to the city.

The city is seeking $708 million to cover the costs incurred over the last 20 months for providing emergency shelter and services to migrants transported by the charter bus companies.

