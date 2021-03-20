New Jersey businesses welcome 50% capacity amid new COVID-19 guidelines

HADONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Capacity limits increased Friday at many New Jersey businesses as COVID-19 restrictions eased across the state.In Haddonfield, New Jersey, outdoor dining tables, the sidewalks, and even some of the restaurants inside were crowded with customers.Nick Lavdis, owner of The Bistro at Haddonfield on Kings Highway, says things seem to be trending up."The town is doing well today. There's a lot of people out end about today," said Lavdis.His dining room was pretty much full at 50% capacity inside.Friday was the first day New Jersey restaurants were allowed to have 50% capacity, up from 35%.Lavdis adds it's not perfect, but the nice weather and eased restrictions help business flow."Every little jump helps. But unfortunately with us, it's not going to give us 20 or 30 more seats because we're still keeping the six feet between tables," he said.The changes also included personal care services like barbershops and salons. Entertainment businesses like casinos and gyms can also operate at 50% inside.