2 FEMA coronavirus testing sites in New Jersey open to asymptomatic residents

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Two testing facilities that New Jersey operates with the federal government are now taking state residents who show no coronavirus symptoms.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's office said Wednesday that the centers in Monmouth and Bergen counties will no longer require state residents to have symptoms in order to get tested.
The state operates the drive-through facilities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One is at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County. The other is at Bergen Community College in Paramus.
Beyond the two federally affiliated facilities, New Jersey has about 70 other testing centers across the state and conducts about 9,000 tests a day, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy said Tuesday he thinks the state needs to double the number of tests it does daily.
Murphy, a Democrat, has said the state would need to ramp up testing beyond just symptomatic people before reopening its economy.
New Jersey has 92,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,753 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC chief says there could be second, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter
2 New Jersey COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental plasma treatment
An 'absolute miracle': Tony Luke's son recovers from COVID-19
Gov. Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pennsylvania may reopen soon
Small businesses struggling to survive as they wait for COVID-19 funding
Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section, recovering from COVID-19
MORE RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
2 FEMA coronavirus testing sites in New Jersey open to asymptomatic residents
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News