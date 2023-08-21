South Jersey wildfire spreads to 600 acres, is 10% contained: NJ Forest Fire Service

Officials say the flames began in the area of Jackson Road near the Atco Dragway in Waterford Township, giving this fire its name the Dragway Wildfire.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire that began burning in the Wharton State Forest on Sunday.

The flames have grown to 600 acres in size and are 10% contained as of Monday morning.

It was first reported just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Assistant State Fire Warden Bill Donnelly told Action News that residents in the area do not need to be concerned by the flames.

Donnelly also said no injuries were reported and there were no evacuations.

Roughly 30 firefighters and 10 engines are expected to stay at the scene to keep the blaze under control.

"We'll be here for a few days. Looking at the extent of the fire and the weather forecast, there's very little precipitation in the near future," said Jay Wyatt, section forest fire warden.

Crews are now utilizing a backfire operation, which means they will intentionally set fire along the inner edge of the fire line in an effort to change the direction of the blaze.

"This fire started in a very, very remote area. Our apparatus could not make access to the fire. We made access to the fire on foot, but because we can't get any bulldozers or any fire apparatus to the fire, we have to bring it out to a safe place to contain it," Wyatt said.

A portion of Jackson Road - from Atsion Road to Tremont Avenue - is closed while crews work to keep the flames under control.

Officials said there are a few things residents can expect as the fire continues to burn.

"I'm sure that with the wind shift smoke is going to turn and blow out of the north, which is going to impact more people than it is impacting now," Wyatt said.

This is the thirteenth wildfire to break out in New Jersey this season, officials say.