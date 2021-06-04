Travel

Mother of fallen New Jersey trooper is reminding drivers to slow down, move over

EMBED <>More Videos

Mother of fallen NJ trooper reminds drivers to slow down, move over

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The mother of a fallen New Jersey State Trooper is helping raise awareness about driver safety.

New posters and bumper stickers will now be on display to remind people of the slow down, move over law.

RELATED: Pennsylvania's new 'Move Over' law now in effect | What you should know

The law requires drivers to either move over one lane, or slow down below the speed limit when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.

In 2010, trooper Marc Castellano was killed by a passing driver in Monmouth County.

His mother is now working to ensure no one else has to endure the pain she felt after losing her son.

The new bumper sticker campaign was launched to coincide with the start of the busy summer driving season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltrentonsafetytravelnew jersey newsdriving
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News