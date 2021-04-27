Travel

Pennsylvania's new 'Move Over' law now in effect: What you should know

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsylvania's new 'Move Over' law takes effect Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania drivers who fail to merge or slow down while approaching an emergency response area will face big fines.

Starting Tuesday April 27, drivers who fail to follow the Move Over law will face a two-point penalty. Those drivers will also face a $500 fine for a first offense, $1,000 for a second and $2,000 for a third.


"To ensure the safety of all road users especially those stranded by the side of the road and those who come to rescue them, AAA advises all motorists to always remain alert, eliminate distractions and focus on the number one task, which is driving," said Jana Tidwell with AAA.
The law requires drivers to slow down to at least 20 mph less than the posted speed limit, and when possible, move over when emergency responders or construction workers are on the side of the road.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpennsylvaniaaaalawstrafficaccidentdriving
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia mother grieving after son killed on porch
Pat Croce talks cancer fight, helping others through 'HEALED' movement
MOVE members demanding answers on missing children's remains
Center City Sips canceled for 2021 summer season, officials say
Philly man worries for relatives after devastating Covid surge in India
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings
Father, son reunited by DNA test after 57 years apart
Show More
Pa. population lag costs state electoral vote, US House seat
Video captures brawl inside airport in Miami; 1 arrested
Delaware officer suffered severe head injuries during attack
Students at Radnor High School walk out in protest over school mascot
Woman looking for South Jersey EMT who saved her life 20 years ago
More TOP STORIES News