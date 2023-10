NJ airmen, F-16s sent to Middle East

Hundreds of New Jersey National Guard airmen, squadron of F-16 fighter jets sent to Middle East

EGG HARBOR TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- The New Jersey National Guard sent several hundred airmen and a squadron of F-16 Falcon fighter jets to the Middle East.

They will bolster U.S. forces in the region conducting counter terrorism missions following attacks on U.S. military bases.

The F-16 Falcons are based in Egg Harbor Township.