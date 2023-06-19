New Jersey teen charged with creating child pornography, posting in on Snapchat: Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old male from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey is facing charges for creating child pornography and sharing it on Snapchat, according to police.

The teen male is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was placed in a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation began on Friday when several parents alerted the Egg Harbor Township Police Department to a video containing pornographic content between juveniles that had been posted to Snapchat.

The video was reported to have been viewed and circulated among high school and middle school students in Egg Harbor Township, police said.

Police contacted Snapchat to have the video removed after learning it had been created, but are certain additional copies of the video were likely created and may still be circulating. Officers are now asking parents to report the video if they find it circulating.

Any additional copies of the video should be destroyed or deleted at this time, police said.