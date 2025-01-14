New luxury loungewear collection made for women, by women in Philadelphia's Kensington section

A new luxury loungewear collection is made for women, by women in Philadlephia's Kensington section.

A new luxury loungewear collection is made for women, by women in Philadlephia's Kensington section.

A new luxury loungewear collection is made for women, by women in Philadlephia's Kensington section.

A new luxury loungewear collection is made for women, by women in Philadlephia's Kensington section.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- A new luxury loungewear collection is made for women, by women in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It's Kimberly McGlonn's new vision called NOOR.

With NOOR, McGlonn's clothing is intended to care for the caretakers and uplift the community, while also providing a catharsis for her own experiences.

It is also a new chapter for McGlonn, whose first clothing line was Grant Boulevard.

"We do all of our patterning, all of our grading, we do all of our sourcing, all of our cut and sewing, it's us," she said.

Its luxury loungewear is designed to be both beautiful and comfortable.

"We also need fashion that's just sensual, and that's what you're going to get with this tencel slip dress in this deep shade of olive green. You're going to get some movement in the house, some ease," McGlonn said.

The collection was inspired by McGlonn's personal journey toward healing.

"This grew out of, oh, so many life experiences. Divorce, raising a teenager, taking care of a step-parent that was transitioning and an elderly grandmother," McGlonn said.

McGlonn hopes her clothing now helps her customers relax and recharge, particularly when they're alone.

"There are messy days but there are so many other opportunities when no one's watching for me to really live in the elegance that I want to take with me when I leave my home," she said.

The fabrics are sustainable and functional.

"We're using tencel, which is what I'm wearing right now. It's got a beautiful drape. It's a plant-based fabric. They'll also see linen, which comes from the flax plant," said McGlonn. "Great for women who are between perimenopause and menopause, or women who get hot at night and are looking for something that's a bit more breathable."

The loungewear is luxury with prices that begin at $175.

"And it sits at that particular price point because it aspires to create wellness for that demographic of tenacious, kind women, but it also seeks to create wellness for women living in Philadelphia, working in Kensington, who need and deserve a living wage," McGlonn said.

All of NOOR's employees are women.

"The journey towards womanhood over the course of life is different for all of them but they've all experienced as I have some, some degree of marginalization. Some of them identify as trans, some of them identify as gender non-binary, some of them, their lives have been impacted by the criminal system," McGlonn said.

NOOR hosts learning workshops inside its Kensington warehouse and trains its employees, as well as other budding designers, from the beginning.

"This is what the machine is. This is the parts. This is how we create different kinds of stitches," McGlonn said.

"Everything is done with intent," said Jackie Everett, with NOOR. "It's really amazing."

Together, these women aren't just creating clothes they're stitching together sisterhood and creating community.

NOOR translated from Arabic means "the light," and McGlonn said at the heart of NOOR is the concept that in taking better care of ourselves, each other, and the planet, we can redefine our everyday lives.