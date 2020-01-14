New Jersey's plastic bag ban stalls, Assembly declines to vote

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 18-month effort to pass some of the nation's toughest regulations on plastic bags and food containers stalled in New Jersey.The state Senate passed the bill Monday which would have banned plastic and paper bags, foam containers, and plastic straws in stores and restaurants throughout the state.However, the state Assembly declined to vote before the session deadline.The bill has faced some pushback because it also bans single-use paper bags.The measure will now have to be reintroduced next session.