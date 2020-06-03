Row of cars hit by fallen tree as storms strike Haddonfield, New Jersey

Tree down on at least 5 cars off Kings Hwy, Haddonfield. @6abc pic.twitter.com/015p2NDXW7 — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) June 3, 2020

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trees and wires came crashing to the ground as severe storms struck New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.People who live along Lake Street in Haddonfield say the storm came through very quickly.Video from Chopper 6 showed a massive tree across the street, with a mass of branches sprawled over a roof.Another tree came down onto a row of cars behind the Kingsway apartments."I came out to put my laptop in the car - I didn't hear anything - I came out and the tree was on everyone's car," said Ashley Shepley of Haddonfield."I heard a couple drops, the wind just kept swirling worse than normal and then all of these trees were going like crazy, and I was just watching out here in awe. And then the door slammed shut, I heard a couple pops, and then this just came down across all these cars," Mike Maryott of Cherry Hill.A downed tree along Haddon Avenue near Locust brought a pole down with it near a gas station, closing the road.People surveying the damage are thankful it wasn't worse.According to Haddonfield's mayor, PSE&G reported hundreds of customers without power on Wednesday evening.Officials are asking people to watch for downed wires as crews try to clear trees.