Health & Fitness

Vaccinations begin for long term care residents and first responders in New Jersey

By
WESTAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Vaccinations began for residents and staff of long term care facilities in New Jersey on Monday, as well as for some local first responders.

Mildred Clements - who just turned 103 on December 24 - became the first long term care resident in New Jersey to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge, Middlesex County.

Meanwhile, nurse Esther Moodey became the first staff member to be vaccinated in the kick-off to a statewide effort to vaccinate the vulnerable, in partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

"CVS has already coordinated and scheduled visits to 277 long term care centers across the state over the next six weeks to provide roughly 80,000 vaccinations," said Gov. Phil Murphy during Monday's COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.

In Burlington County, the vaccination of EMS personnel began Monday morning in Westampton Township. Members of Evesham Fire-Rescue pulled in to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.



"We're going into people's houses and not knowing exactly what we're going into," said Lt. Ryan Brinker of Evesham Fire-Rescue. "We've taken every precaution we can but this is definitely a step in the right direction."

Ambulance drivers, paramedics and school nurses are included in this phase. County health officials say right now they have enough to vaccinate 1,000 first responders.

"It is a high-risk occupation with high rates of exposure and so our role is to make sure they get vaccinated as soon as we can get that accomplished," said Burlington County Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway.

January COVID projections 'nightmarish,' expert says
EMBED More News Videos

African American and Latinx communities in Chicago hit harder by COVID-19 than other neighborhoods.



New Jersey has announced six locations that will serve as "mega-sites" for vaccinations once more doses are available. Officials have said those will open in January but haven't announced a date.

State officials say the next phase - 1B - will include essential workers and those over the age of 75.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswestamptonvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
4 people taken to the hospital after CO exposure in Drexel Hill
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
January COVID-19 projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Retailers taking precautions for holiday returns
Show More
Vaccinations begin for first responders in Burlington County
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Pa. bowling alley gets holiday surprise from Barstool Sports
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
More TOP STORIES News