New law in New Jersey causes confusion for voters

A new law that went into effect in August in New Jersey is causing a little confusion Tuesday.Some voters came to the polls today only to find out they were supposed to vote by mail. Election workers and state officials say rest assured - your vote will count today.A steady stream of voters arrived at their polling place at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill motivated to vote by a variety of issues.Maria Kotzin of Cherry Hill said, "I'm an immigrant. I came here when I was eight. Of course, I'm legal and that's why I can vote. I want everyone to know that it's important that our voices are heard."I've done several stints in the military, 42 years in Law enforcement. Everything is very important. Get out and vote, don't sit there on your hands," added Stanley Kadelski of Cherry Hill.But a new state law signed in August aimed at making voting more convenient is causing some confusion.Officials say if you voted by mail in 2016, you were automatically signed up to vote by mail again in 2018.New Jersey voters were supposed to have been notified by mail. But some voters showed up to their polling place anyway - expecting to vote using the machine.Election Clerk Santa Lynne Federici said, "When they come in and if it's on the book that says they are a mail-in voter, then we cannot let them vote in the book. We have to give them a provisional ballot."Workers say regardless of the mail-in ballot confusion if you are registered to vote, your provisional ballot will still count."For the turnout, we've been doing a lot of Provisionals and I think that's good because it means people are coming in no matter what."If you ran into this issue and want to vote at your polling place in future elections. These forms are available here so you can fill it out and notify your county election office before the next election.Polls in New Jersey are open until 8 p.m.------