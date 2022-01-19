Dinner is served your way at Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine, Her Place Supper Club

Chef-Owner Lynh Pham of Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lynh Pham spent 16 years in restaurant operations, saying her background helped when she went out on her own recently to open a takeout spot inside a ghost kitchen.is named in honor of Pham's best friend and offers traditional Vietnamese and Asian fusion through delivery services, online ordering, festivals, and pop-ups.At, chef-owner Amanda Shulman opted for a different spin on dine-in when opening her new spot. The menu is set, guests reserve their tables in advance, and the dining experience is communal - everyone is served at the same time.1308 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19123215-469-15271740 Sansom Street, Philadelphia PA 19103