Dinner is served your way at Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine, Her Place Supper Club
By Natalie Jason

By Natalie Jason
Dinner is served your way at Angie's, Her Place Supper Club

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lynh Pham spent 16 years in restaurant operations, saying her background helped when she went out on her own recently to open a takeout spot inside a ghost kitchen.

Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine is named in honor of Pham's best friend and offers traditional Vietnamese and Asian fusion through delivery services, online ordering, festivals, and pop-ups.

At Her Place Supper Club, chef-owner Amanda Shulman opted for a different spin on dine-in when opening her new spot. The menu is set, guests reserve their tables in advance, and the dining experience is communal - everyone is served at the same time.

Chef-Owner Lynh Pham of Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine


Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine | Instagram | Facebook
1308 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19123

215-469-1527
Her Place Supper Club | Instagram
1740 Sansom Street, Philadelphia PA 19103
