Dinner is served your way at Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine, Her Place Supper Club

Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine is named in honor of Pham's best friend and offers traditional Vietnamese and Asian fusion through delivery services, online ordering, festivals, and pop-ups.
At Her Place Supper Club, chef-owner Amanda Shulman opted for a different spin on dine-in when opening her new spot. The menu is set, guests reserve their tables in advance, and the dining experience is communal - everyone is served at the same time.
Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine | Instagram | Facebook
1308 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19123
215-469-1527
Her Place Supper Club | Instagram
1740 Sansom Street, Philadelphia PA 19103