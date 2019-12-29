New rules in place at Wilmington Public Library

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- If you're planning on going to the Wilmington Public Library in the new year there are some new rules you will need to follow.

Beginning Wednesday, January 1, bedrolls, blankets, garbage bags, wheeled carts, and luggage are prohibited inside the library.

Also, each guest may only bring in up to two bags that meet certain requirements.

Officials say any possessions you bring in must remain with you at all times.

Officials say the new rules are being implemented with their patron's safety and well-being in mind.
