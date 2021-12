NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Christmas Day.It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of North Barrett Lane.New Castle County police say they found an 18-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.The unidentified victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.No arrested have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Joshuah Smith at 302-395-8110.